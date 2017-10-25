Heroic Student Punches Bigot Grandpa for Saying Canada Goose Jacket Is a Waste of Money

Satire

Photo by torbakhopper / CC BY 2.0

Rachel Rajaratnam knew going into Thanksgiving that her grandfather wasn’t the most progressive person in the world. He had been known to drop the occasional homophobic comment and, every so often, go on a rant about how Obama is a grasshopper disguised as a human being sent by Satan to ruin Christmas.

Usually, Rajaratnam laughs off his off-color remarks, accepting that he’s simply part of an older generation. But this year, old Gramps took it a step too far.

Rajaratnam went to her home in St. Paul, Minnesota for Thanksgiving, like she does every year. Bundled up with a scarf, gloves, and her brand new Canada Goose jacket, she walked up to her door and rang the doorbell, excited to see her family for the first time since the summer.

Her whole family, including her father’s seven brothers who are all named Steve and her mom’s long lost baby who is inexplicably a giraffe, greeted her enthusiastically.

Then, it happened.

“Wow, you got one of those Canada Goose jackets,” Grampy Joe said. “Don’t you think those are a little overpriced?”

That’s when Rajaratnam said her instincts kicked in. Provoked by the horrific bigotry that had just occurred, she let loose an incredibly well-executed right hook that left her grandfather unconscious for three hours.

Though she was disowned from her family after the punch, Rajaratnam said she was happy she didn’t let family get in the way of her beliefs. “I’m not going to let people share their disgusting, archaic beliefs, even if they are my grandfather,” she said. “Canada Goose jackets cost the perfect amount of money. And nobody can tell me otherwise.”