Student Observing Mo’ Shave November Excited to Stop Carrying Razor Around

Satire

Published 18 minutes ago

Photo by 3dman_eu / CC0

It had been a long month. Evan Kaufmann was never one to give up on a good cause, but Mo’ Shave November was the hardest challenge he’d ever taken on. Both physically and emotionally, the past four weeks had taken a toll. Keeping with his commitment to shave more this November to raise awareness for men’s health, Evan was now completely hairless. Much like a naked mole rat, he spent the month unprotected from winter’s cold, and vulnerable to the concerned stares of other students as he brought out the shaving cream and razor in nearly every class.

“I made a commitment at the beginning of the month to shave more. And as annoying as it was for me to shave once every three hours every day, I’m glad I stayed with it until the end,” Evan told us as he plucked the last few hairs from his left eyebrow.

As for his plans on Dec. 1st, Evan hinted that the second November ends he intends to burn his razor to ashes. He even suggested that he might give up his Razor scooter, just out of principle. "Then I'll probably have a shaving cream fight with my roomies if there's any left," Evan told us. Cute!