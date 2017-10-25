About

Satire  Published 59 minutes ago

Student Finally Crosses "Make To-Do List" Off Provisional To-Do List

to_do_list

Photo from Pexels / CC0


In a moment of triumph over the seemingly endless deluge of end-of-semester midterm exams, group projects, and term papers, Kyra Mills (C '20) managed to make a small dent in her to-do list this morning. 

Wielding her pen in visible exultation, she drew a dark, clean line through item number eight—"Make to-do list"—and huffed a sigh of relief, knowing that she was one step closer to completing the provisional to-do list she had crafted earlier in the week. 

"I knew I couldn't start on actual school work until I replaced the toilet paper, washed the dishes, bought groceries, and unpacked my suitcase from Thanksgiving break. And how would I remember to actually get to the school work unless I made a to-do list to remind myself?" Mills explained. "So I wrote up a preliminary to-do list to make sure all the pressing issues were taken care of. That list obviously included making the next to-do list." 

So, with a linen closet full of toilet paper and a freezer stocked with Halo Top, Mills defeated the most daunting task of them all and crafted a brand new catalog of urgent responsibilities. 

Well, at least that's one less thing to worry about.

All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.


Penn Blogs

College Blogs

Philly Blogs