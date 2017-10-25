Sorry, We Can't Accept You for Executive Board This Year. But Do You Still Wanna Come Over Tonight?

Satire

Published 22 minutes ago

Photo from pxhere / CC0

Dear Applicant,

Thank you for your application to our 2017 Executive Board. While we were extremely impressed by your application and your dedication to our organization, we had many competitive applicants this cycle. Unfortunately, we cannot accept you for a position on our executive board this year.

So, anyways, do you want to still want to come over tonight? I mean, I’m down. We’re doing initiation though, so I’m probably going to be a little drunk. Hope that’s cool. Oh yeah, and if you could not stay the night, that would be great.

Best,

Your President