​Cool RA Takes Whole Hall to Frat Party

Satire

Most residential advisors plan hall dinners at Hill or trips to Honest Tom's, but not RA Nico Stein. Nico is a man of the people, and he knows his people just want to have a good time. So Friday morning he sent a message in his hall GroupMe stating: “Trip to Apes tonight at 10:30 PM. Alcohol is subsidized. For anyone going, we’ll meet at the baby quad at 10:15.”

Once at the frat, party-goers were curious about the large, eclectic group awkwardly standing in the middle of the dance floor. “We’re here as a hall,” hall member Lily Zhou announced. “But honestly, I’m not sure who is in the group and who isn’t. I don’t really talk to these people.”

Within half an hour, everyone from the hall but Nico left the party. However, that didn’t deter him. “Yeah, this is the first time I’ve been out all semester,” Nico said. “So this has been a relatively successful night.”