Doorbuster! PennInTouch Cyber Monday Deal Renders Website Usable for One Day Only

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

The holiday season is upon us, and Penn Information Systems and Computing is getting into the spirit, announcing an incredible Cyber Monday deal that will render course registration software PennInTouch usable. Today and today only, students will be able to use the website for its intended purpose. Sweet!

Registration was intended to open before Thanksgiving break, but ISC wanted to hold off on maintaining a usable website until students had seen their Spring schedules for an entire week without being able to make changes. "It adds to the experience," a spokesperson said. "We wanted to find a way to make registering for classes even more exciting."

From 12 AM to 11:59 PM on Monday, November 27th, three students at a time will be able to add and drop classes for next semester. Additionally, one of those lucky students will be able to view the website in two tabs at once.

As always, ISC is constantly making breakthroughs in website architecture (since the dawn of the software in the 90s, the website has been updated with new technology between zero and one times). If you click three times in the same spot, the page will reload and you will lose all of your classes for next semester. Click four times and you will be expelled. "We pulled out all the stops for this special day," the spokesperson commented.

We recommend you get to this deal quickly—ISC only guarantees that a total of eight students will be able to use the website today.