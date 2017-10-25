Penn to Build New Dorm in Cayman Islands

Satire

Photo edited by MJ Kang / the Daily Pennsylvanian. Original sources: Roger W / CC BY-SA 2.0, and public domain images.

Just a few days after Penn was named in the Paradise Papers as an organization with accounts held at the virtually tax-free Cayman Islands, the University Board of Trustees has announced plans to construct anew college house in the Caribbean British territory. Construction will occur simultaneously with New College House West. The Board cited “space restrictions in the current system” as the reason for the project.

“We believe the islands are currently a dead space,” President Amy Gutmann said. “We should take advantage of the opportunities they offer.”

“For our students,” she added.

The new dorm will be called New College House Caribbean and will contain two separate houses: “New College House House” and “Suck It, IRS.” As of now, only Wharton students may opt to live in the building, since they can “keep a secret” according to the Board.

New College House Caribbean will be the first international college house, and the second Penn territory outside the United States. “We want to push students to explore the world outside the campus bubble,” Gutmann said.

Residents may also apply for an accounting internship within the college house, although only after signing an NDA.