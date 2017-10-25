An Open Letter to my Best Friend About That Thing She Told Me Not to Share

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo by maxpixel / CC0

Dear Soul Sister,

When we were little you told me you’d be there for me through thick and thin. You have kept your word and stood by me through it all. Now, I get to stand by you. I'll never tell anyone about that gross thing you did that you told me not to share. I’ve got your back.

You put that secret of yours into a tiny box called Trust and gave it to me with the key attached. Ever since that day, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that crazy embarrassing thing you told me. We really bonded over that, didn’t we? Ha!

The confidence you have in me makes my heart soar like a million butterflies fluttering in the night. For you to trust me with a story so humiliating means the world to me. Even though all of our friends and maybe even your own family would shun you if they knew, you reached out to me. Don’t you worry though because they’ll never find out- because you told me not to tell them. :)

Some might ask, “Why is this an open letter?” In fact the person who asked me that was actually you when I told you I was writing this open letter. To them (you) I say, that’s a fair point. But when you think about it, I’m really trying to build up my Odyssey Online base and if you were actually my best friend you would support me while I pursue my dreams.

Also, I'm, like, more than half way through this letter, so I might as well stick it out.

"I will be there for you whenever you need to talk whatever the circumstances," I yearn to shout from the rooftops. Even if I really want to tell people what happened at the party you went to on Saturday night with... Never mind.

You are my dearest friend, a Goddess of Love and Light, my womb-to-tomb, a Queen amongst peasants. I will always stand by you. Whether you fail a math test (again, lol), murder your dog, wear crocs un-ironically, or even go to a party and… oops I almost told everyone what you told me not to share. But I didn’t.

I love you, sis!