OP-ED: Joe Biden Is Obsessed With Me

Satire

Published 23 minutes ago

Photo by Shoshi Wintman and Pixabay (with edits) / CC0

Joe Biden. To many, he is one of the most inspirational progressives of our time. He was the 47th vice president of the United States, and with President Obama led the country on a fight for an America that worked for all her citizens. He has devoted his life to public service, championing causes like health care reform, gun regulation, and women’s rights. I agree that he's amazing, which is why I just think it's funny that he is OBSESSED WITH ME.

My name is Charlotte Andrews. I am a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania studying Medical Anthropology with a minor in Germanic languages, and Joe Biden, one of the most thoughtful and humble people in politics today, is obsessed with me.

Here are the facts:

January 1, 2017 – I, Charlotte Andrews, applied to the University of Pennsylvania.

February 7, 2017 – Joe Biden Is named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Weird coincidence, but I didn’t think anything of it. Penn is a great place, and his granddaughters had attended or would be attending, so it made sense.

August 30, 2017 – Joe Biden was on campus at University of Pennsylvania but didn’t say hi to me.

This is when I started getting the feeling that something was up. Why wouldn’t he say hi to me? So many people say hi to me! I wasn’t sure what was going on, but something was off.

September 27, 2017 – Joe Biden speaks with the Former President of Mexico at Perry World House, and I was not allowed in because I "didn’t have a ticket."

This was the second time Joe Biden didn’t want to see me. It’s like it was intentional—like he was playing hard to get so I would notice him. He must have discovered I made some calls for his campaign in 2012. That’s right, I’m kind of a big deal.

November 16, 2017 – Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania. I am given a ticket, and, while present at the speech, Joe Biden says, “You're defined by your courage, redeemed by your loyalty”.

Wow, those were really powerful words that were directed primarily at me! Probably because he knows I’m super liberal and defined by courage AND loyalty. This man’s obsessed.

November 17, 2017 – I found out that Joe Biden said on November 13th that he’s “not closing the door” on the 2020 election. He made the announcement on a TV show whose videos always pop-up in the “recommended” section of my YouTube feed.

At this point it was obvious. He wants to be president of MY country. Ok Joe. I get it. You’re objectively obsessed. But don’t worry too much that I found out; you’ve got my vote!