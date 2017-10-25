OP-ED: Hey, Have You Guys Heard This Song, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers? It’s Pretty Good!

Satire

Hey everybody! So last weekend I was doing my thing, hanging out with my good friends at a fraternity party. We were dancing and singing and having a grand old time, when all of a sudden a new song comes on that really got my feet stepping and my hips swaying. It sounds pretty rad, and I think it’s pretty hipster too. At first I thought it was called “Mr. Brightguy,” but someone talking about it later said it was called “Mr. Brightside” by “The Killers.” Long story short... I highly recommend!

I’m kind of a music buff, so I get a handle on hip, new songs, more often than most. But really, I think even the most basic music fan could really dig their teeth into this song! The lyrics are a little sad— they’re about jealousy, and, uh, chests (I didn’t really get what it was about), but man was it catchy as hell! I can’t believe I’ve never heard this sung at a party multiple times before!

And I know what you’re thinking: “Hey, sounds a little sad for a party.” Stop right there! I know it sounds sad, but it’s still so good. Crazy right? People were singing this kind of sad song and just going crazy! I had never seen something like it every weekend for 4 years of college before! Just trust me on this song, ok?

Ok, that’s it for me guys, but just trust me on this. It’s “Mr. Brightside” by “The Killers.” You can YouTube it or something, but I’m not sure if they’re popular enough for YouTube yet.

Also, have you guys heard of this movie, The Hangover!? It’s hilarious!