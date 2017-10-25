OP-ED: I Know We Should Be Discussing Mental Health, But I Still Find It Weird That 'Schindler's List' Had a Sex Scene

Satire

Published 2 hours ago

Photo by Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Look, I get it. We need to have a meaningful dialogue about mental health. Without a robust and honest conversation, we will never erode the stigma surrounding mental health and help each other live more balanced lives.

But what is up with that sex scene in Schindler’s List?

I love watching a hot and heavy makeout just as much as the next guy, but this one felt out of place. How am I supposed to feel about seeing Oskar Schindler’s bare ass? I suppose the scene was meant to characterize Schindler as an opportunistic playboy at the start of the war. But it was still weird.

Bear in mind, none of this is meant to detract from the ongoing conversation about mental health.

Liam Neeson definitely has a great body— but I wonder if the definitive Holocaust film was the best place to show it off. I had no desire to watch a sweaty, passionate sex scene during a grand epic about humanity’s darkest hour.

This article will be over shortly, so we can resume a spirited discussion about mindfulness and self-care.

One of the most arresting scenes in Schindler's List shows Jews running laps naked as the Nazis judge who is healthy enough to work. It’s disturbing, raw, and intense. So why do we also see nude Oskar Schindler getting booty in the master bedroom? It makes no sense.

And at one point you see Amon Göth get laid? What the fuck is that?

By the way, try to remember that you have worth and your happiness is valuable. Make time each day to do something you love. Prioritize yourself.

I know that Spielberg won Best Picture for Schindler's List, but it’s three hours long. Are you sure those thirty seconds of Oskar Schindler doing it cowgirl style were absolutely essential? Trim the fat, Steven.

If you need someone to talk to, there are resources available. You are not alone.