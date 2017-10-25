How to Have a Friendsgiving When Your Only Friend Is Your Pet Rock Named ‘Bobby’

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo by San José Public Library on Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

You’re from California and all your friends back home get an entire week off for Thanksgiving, while Penn students only get 2 days off. All the trendy kids that are still on campus are having “Friendsgivings,” and you’re considering doing the same. Only you realize that your only companion is a rock you found in fourth grade. Feeling lonely? Don’t sweat it. Here are some things you can do:

Eat dinner with your pet rock named “Bobby” - What were you expecting? You don’t have any friends except for Bobby. It’s still a Friendsgiving, I guess.

Hope that Bobby has friends - Sure, you might turn out to be that one friend that nobody knows, but it’s better than eating alone, right?

Listen to “Pretty Hurts” by Beyoncé for the entire day - Uh, yeah.

Try to make more friends - If you’re a glass-half-full kind of person, this is your way to go. Just know that it’s not very realistic.

Pray that your pet rock is secretly Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson - The best case scenario, although it'd be weird that you've been calling him Bobby all this time.

Okay, I lied. Maybe you should sweat it. You don’t even know if Bobby wants to spend his Thanksgiving with you. Maybe he got invited to Chad from ECON001’s dinner instead. All you can do at this point is pray.