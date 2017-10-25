OP-ED: Why Wasn't My Grandmother Included Among This Year's Grammy Nominees?

Satire

Photo by Dmileson / CC 4.0

I have a bone to pick with the Recording Academy.

My grandmother is 85 years old. She raised three children, assorted livestock, and a squirrel. She's lived through two wars. She makes her own goddamn kimchi.

To top it all off, she's a wonderful musician. She can play Mozart and knows all the words to "Top of the World" by the Carpenters. One could call her an artist with international appeal.

And my grammy wasn't among this year's Grammy nominees?

The critics and fans will soon flood the Internet with their lists of biggest Grammy snubs. But there's only one snub worth paying attention to, and that's this one.

Plus, why is it that there's a category for "Best New Artist," but not "Best Old Artist"? Really, this is ageism at its finest. I'll be boycotting the Grammys next year and every year, until my grandmother gets the recognition she deserves.