6 Campus Facebook Events You HAVE to Attend

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo (with edits) by Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Description:

Event title says it all. Bring your giant signs, and I’m talking like 100 sqft minimum, to Locust Walk, and we will block the sun. If we are such sinners, then God or whatever shouldn’t see us anyway.

Description:

What’s better than that nicotine high? Big ass clouds. Let’s all get together and combine our vape efforts to create one, singular fat cloud.

Vapes only. Cigs not allowed. (They’re bad for you. You really should stop smoking.)

Photo (with edits) by pixel2013 / CC0

Description:

The Wharton Wellness program will be purchasing a kiddie pool and filling it with black coffee. Business people like coffee. Maybe if you swim in it you won’t feel tired anymore.

Photo (with edits) by mstevencox / CC0

Description:

Hey students! It’s me. Your president. Let’s all binge the GOT. The whole thing. Not sure how long that’s going to take, but I’ll if you come, I’ll excuse you from class. Oh, also stop posting memes of me on Facebook too. That would be great.

Moreover, here is an interactive thing to do in the meantime. Post the names of the two GOT characters from the event picture. I took this screen capture when I myself was binge viewing Game of Thrones!

Photos (with edits) by cynthiaperez09 / CC0 and slgckgc / CC BY 2.0

Description:

Hey guys! I’m not going to lie. I see all my friends at Michigan’s snapchat stories. They look like they’re having a lot fun tailgating. I don’t really care about football to be completely honest. But, like, let’s get trashed?

Photo (with edits) by RobinHiggins / CC0

Description:



Ever heard of counting to 10 when you’re angry? Well, we at CAPS have realized that some students don’t calm down after just 10. So let’s all get together and count until we feel better.

If CAPS had more funding, we might have been able to come up with something better, but we don’t. So this is what you get.