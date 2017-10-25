Student Doesn’t Care About Divestment from Fossil Fuels, Just Loves Sitting

Satire

Last Wednesday, Engineering sophomore Jeffrey Bates took a stand by taking a seat with Fossil Free Penn to protest Penn’s participation in the fossil fuel industry. However, Bates later clarified that he had ulterior motives for participating in the demonstration. “Looks can be deceiving," he said. "Sure, it’s important that Penn divest from fossil fuels, but it’s more important that I get to spend 36 hours completely sedentary.”

Bates noted that his affinity for sitting comes from his extensive daily commute. “I live at 42nd and Pine and all of my classes are in DRL. You do the math,” he said. Fed up, Bates made a point to get off his feet whenever possible.

“At first I tried taking one of those three-hour Fine Art studios, but it turns out the professor wasn’t cool with me finger painting on the floor for the whole class. I told him it was part of my creative process, but he wasn’t into it. Whatever,” explained Bates. “So naturally I transitioned to peaceful protests — No one is going to ask you to stand if you’re sitting for social justice.”

Bates acknowledged that while many students who take part in these protests are very passionate about what they are fighting for, he just isn’t one of them. “I don’t discriminate. I’ll sit anywhere, anytime. Doesn’t matter what the signs say,” said Bates. “Actions speak louder than words.”