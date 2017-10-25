Disney Princesses Reimagined as Penn Dorms

Satire

Photo by Kevin83002 / Public Domain

You might have seen photos of Disney princesses reimagined in modern times, as queens, or even as potatoes. What you didn't know was that architects of Penn's College Houses have been reimagining Disney princesses as dorms for years. Check out the list below:

1. Cinderella - the Quad

The classic. When you think "Disney princess," you think Cinderella. When you think "Penn dorm," it's the Quad. Plus, living in the Quad inevitably means becoming friends with mice.

2. Tiana - Hill

Hill has undergone quite the reinvention over the past year, and no other Disney princess went through quite the same transformations that Tiana did in The Princess and the Frog. Historically home to many engineers, Hill is one of the hardest-working dorms, a position that Tiana also holds among the Disney princesses.

3. Belle - Kings Court English

Belle was so often lost in her own literary world that her entire town made up a song about how strange she was. Kings Court English has a collection of books in its own library, just like Belle. And also has its own dining hall - meaning the residents never have to go anywhere else. KCECH is its own world.

6. Mulan - Gregory

Living in Gregory is not for the faint of heart. With the furthest walk to class out of all the dorms and no air conditioning, it's sure to make a man out of you. Clearly only the boldest live here, which might be why Gregory residents are the most frequently MERTed.

5. Elsa - New College House

Known for its isolated community, icy strong air conditioning, and being closed off to people who just want to be let in, New College House perfectly embodies Elsa. Elsa does seem to have a strong interest in shiny new buildings, so she'd probably approve of NCH.

6. Ariel - Rodin

Like the Little Mermaid, Rodin can often be found underwater.