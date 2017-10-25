Freaky! This Comm Major is a Remarkably Bad Communicator

Satire

Freaky! Aleah Spencer (C' 19) is somehow a remarkably bad communicator despite also being a Communication major.

Spencer's inability to communicate effectively has created many issues in her social and extracurricular circles. She is particularly bad at transmitting important information to the correct people. Her friends are constantly insisting that she just use a group text, which would effectively solve most of her communication woes--but she refuses. She'll copy and paste the same message into multiple texts to multiple people, which can take up to an hour for every message.

She is a communication scholar, after all. How dare they deign to speak in that manner to someone who has studied in the hallowed halls of Annenberg?

Why is it that Annenberg's Communication curriculum has failed to bestow upon Spencer any effective, practical communication strategies? We're not sure. We're not even really sure what the Comm major is. Is anyone?

Spencer may not be the best communicator, but she can speak a whole lot about teens and screens. And freaks. And Geeks. Wow--these Comm classes have such fun names!