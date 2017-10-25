Brave! Freshman Showers in Bare Feet

Satire

Photo from PxHere / CC0

Jon Sallon (C '21) is no ordinary freshman.

Every morning, Sallon rushes to his hall bathroom, which contains a single shower stall shared among the hall's 20 residents. And every morning, Sallon emerges from his shower clean, rejuvenated, and barefoot.

Yep. No wet flip-flops for this man.

"People get really weirded out when they find out I don't wear shoes in the shower," said Sallon. "They say it's really gross. But how can you properly clean your feet if you've got shower shoes on? I think that's what's really gross."

Experts have theorized that Sallon might find this habit acceptable because his bathroom is unusually clean for the Quad. After a quick investigation, however, we found that this was not the case.

"I don't see why people need to hate on my lifestyle," Sallon remarked, standing barefoot in his hall bathroom as he watched us conduct the investigation. A roach scuttled over his foot, but he didn't seem to notice. "I'm not worried. I've had foot fungus before, and I can say it's honestly not that bad."