Beige Block Ranked 2nd in New York Magazine's "Hippest Neighborhoods in Manhattan for Young People"

Satire

Published 2 hours ago

Photo from The Daily Pennsylvanian

Composed of spacious yards, greenery, and a vibrant atmosphere, Beige lock was ranked second in New York magazine's 2017 edition of “Hippest Neighborhoods in Manhattan for Young People."

“Just a short commute to Penn Station, this quaint neighborhood is a little slice of Manhattan, right in the heart of West Philadelphia,” said the publication. The rave continued: “Live like a true New Yorker by paying $1,300 a month for a room the same size as one located 200 yards away, in a less fashionable, $600-a-month high rise.”

The neighborhood, roughly bound by 41st, Pine, Walnut, and 43rd streets, is characterized by its distinctive architecture and hip, young, Manhattan-based crowd. While some are homegrown New Yorkers, many residents hail from as far away as Westchester County, but were drawn to the fashionable neighborhood for its personality and verve.

“The neighborhood is a culinary and cultural haven, with a Ramen Bar and ... that’s pretty much it,” gushed the publication. “Unless you want Qdoba again.”

"The bar scene is equally hopping, with three separate watering holes within walking distance," said the entry. "Adventurous partygoers take full advantage of the plethora of options by lining up for nearly 15 minutes to get in. They're so crowded its legally a fire hazard."

Residents agreed with the neighborhood’s new ranking. “It's great! It’s like Murray Hill, but with all the same people as Murray Hill, and honestly kind of as overpriced,” raved one resident as he cleaned up vomit on his stoop. “Yep.”

Said another resident of her neighborhood, “I just love how compact it is. Like, it’s right on the river on 45th Street. Isn’t it? Isn’t there a river there? I actually don’t know, I’ve never been past Honest Tom’s.”

Penn will also be mentioned in New York magazine next month as Amy Gutmann will be featured in their annual list of “25 Influential New Yorkers That Never Left.”