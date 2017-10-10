Weingarten Procrastination Seminar Rescheduled to Later Date

Satire

Students at Penn are encouraged to take advantage of all the resources the school has to offer -- especially when they actually happen.

The Office of Learning Resources of the Weingarten Center prides itself on interactive and educational workshops to help students deal with college academics. Due to popular demand, the Office of Learning Resources developed a brand new workshop educating students on the causes and ways to cope with procrastination.

In a twisted, poetic turn of events, trusted instructor Alice Tidley spent the weekend prior to the event eating barbeque flavored popcorn and binge watching unsolved murder mysteries on Youtube, only realizing that she hadn't even started preparing for the seminar last night. It was too late.

“I guess I just thought I had more time,” she told us as she was running to grab coffee from Williams at 9:59 AM before her 10:00 AM meeting across campus.

A number of students voiced their concerns over the postponement.

“There’s nothing I can do to make myself do work,” says Kristen Lee (C ‘20). “It just feels like this invisible wall preventing me from doing anything productive. I have no self control or discipline. I need help or I’m just going to spiral downwards until it’s too late. This procrastination seminar would’ve been so helpful so I can begin to move forward with my life. Oh, well. I guess since they rescheduled it, I’ll just go another time.”