Sophomore Rents Indego Bike Once, Encourages Everyone To Explore The City More

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo by: The Daily Pennsylvanian

Laura Keating (C '20) was walking out of Urban Outfitters when she noticed the Indego bike rack.

“I don’t usually walk by here because the Moravian street alley behind White Dog kinda freaks me out, but I had time to kill and thought I should check out these cool bikes. College is a time to experiment, right?” said Keating, who is still unsure where the nearest Septa station is.

After fiddling with the touchscreen kiosk, Keating tentatively picked a bike and started riding it down Chestnut Street. Two minutes into the ride, Keating claimed that the “bike lane became less clear” and she had to find the nearest station for her “own safety and wellbeing”.

“Even though the ride was cut short, I really felt like I got to see Philly from a new perspective,” said the sophomore while on her way back from the Schuylkill bike station. “We should all get out of the Penn bubble and explore Philly a little bit more.”

Keating plans to tour the Rittenhouse area next so that she can meet “people from all walks of life” and explore areas that aren’t “ruined by Penn’s rampant gentrification of Philadelphia”.