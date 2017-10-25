Professor Absolutely Shocked There’s Only 5 Minutes of Class Left

Satire

Photo by Ryan Ho / CC BY-2.0

After spending almost two-thirds of a highly complex lecture on quantum mechanics discussing his recent weekend trip to Jersey, physics professor Dr. Leo Mandwell looked at the clock and was absolutely astonished that there were only 5 minutes left. “I guess time flies when you’re having fun identifying angular nodes!” he said, completely unaware that he had only covered two slides the entire class.

Dr. Mandwell spent the previous 45 minutes touching on every single aspect of his trip, from the car ride to the hotel’s furniture placement. He did not miss a beat. But when the clock struck 11:45, he made sure to let the whole class know that he had no idea what on earth was happening.

“Honestly, I was confused, too,” reported sophomore Brooke Traplin (C ’20). “I was at the edge of my seat listening to him describe all the power plants he passed by on the highway. I mean, I never had a physics class this engaging. But, it was disappointing to know he couldn’t even keep track of time. At least it's better than letting us out late.” Students say this blunder on Dr. Mandwell’s part is making them consider dropping the class. The whole lecture was “totally ruined” according to a junior. "He couldn't even finish the story."

The next class, Dr. Mandwell made sure his story only lasted 20 minutes instead of 45. This way, he ensured that no future mishaps would leave his delightful tale unfinished but also that no student of his would ever fully learn physics.