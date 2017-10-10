New Group on Campus to Reinvent A Cappella by Using Instruments

Satire

Photo by Haydn / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Penn’s A Cappella scene is known for its varied sound: Pop, Jazz, Rock, Pop Fusion, Jazz and Pop, Pop and Jazz, Jazz-Pop Fusion. Penn’s newest A Cappella group, the Allegros, however, plans to revolutionize the genre by using instruments.

“I never understood why they make all those weird noises with their mouths. Just use a keyboard,” said Haley Pisciotta (C ‘19), lead vocalist, “Instead of having that one guy who beatboxes in the corner, we plan to use a drum kit.” Pisciotta further explained that her new group made this decision as a technique to differentiate themselves from the competition.

We reached out to Joe Simon (C ‘18), Chair of the A Cappella Council (ACK), for comment on the new group. “Honestly, I can’t believe someone didn’t think of this sooner. Using an instrument to make a sound instead of mimicking that sound with one’s voice? Game changer. It just makes sense. It’s efficient, really,” noted Simon.

The future of the Allegros isn’t without controversy. An anonymous member of another popular A Cappella group on campus weighed in. “This is not an A Cappella group. The definition of A Cappella is literally singing without instrumental accompaniment.”

Pisciotta responded: “Sure, we are challenging the traditional interpretation of A Cappella, but if I’ve learned one thing while at Penn, it’s that it’s okay to take things that aren't yours and make them your own.”

The jury’s still out on this one.