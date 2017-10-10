Junior Mistakes Case Interview Prep For Romantic Date

Satire

Published 3 hours ago

Photo by Tumisu / CC0

Problem solving and chill is the new Netflix and chill, or so Wharton junior Jake Ellis thought when Stephanie* asked him to practice casing for their upcoming consulting interviews.

“When she asked me to do ‘case prep’ last Friday night, I could hardly believe it. She even made a cute joke about OCR being the Bain of her existence... I knew that had to be code for asking me out. Who actually preps on a Friday night besides my classmates who will inevitably beat me out of the limited available consulting positions?” Ellis said.

“I guess I was a little concerned when she suggested we meet in a GSR after I subtly noted that the record player in my apartment has great interview prep vibes, but I thought she was just into the kinky ‘public eye’ thing,” he continued.

When Ellis showed up to the GSR with nothing but gum, a few condoms, and a bottle of wine, he was shocked to see Stephanie with her laptop and highlighted Case in Point book by her side.

“I guess Stephanie actually does case on a Friday night. I was so embarrassed. After I tried coming up with some bullshit answer about the size of the growing sex robot market in the US, I had to leave. I wish her the best and look forward to seeing her upcoming LinkedIn career update.”

*Name has been changed for privacy purposes.