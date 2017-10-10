Female Students' Email Chain Contains Record High Numbers of "Thank You"s and "Sorry"s

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

It was discovered that a recent email chain between two female students contains the phrases "thank you" and "sorry" a startlingly large number of times. Each perpetrator used "thank you," "thanks," or some other variation of the expression no less than 20 times throughout the entire email chain. The same is true of the phrase "sorry."

Evidence of the offense can be found in an excerpt from the email chain between the two women, seen below:



