According to US News and World Report, Penn Vet Working Dog Center graduates have the highest median mid-career salary of all American dog schools.

Ten dog years (1.43 human years) after graduation, Working Dog Center graduates earn 19,000 dog dollars (2,174 human dollars) more than their counterparts at other dog colleges.

Many of the highest-paid Working Dog Center graduates are employed in the sniffing sector. A large number also work in sled-pulling and marketing for Bush's Baked Beans.

The Working Dog Center still lags (wags) behind top military and technical dog schools in starting salary. Dog West Point and Colorado School of Dog Mines jointly hold the top spot for early-career salaries.

However, graduates of liberal arts obedience schools experience a significant salary advantage later in their careers. Working Dog Center grads are five times more likely to be Good Boys at their company within twenty years of graduation.

While it appears that big, sad eyes and wet noses are highly coveted by employers immediately following graduation, the advantages of a holistic liberal arts education for dogs are sought after later in life. Skills such as tongue lolling and tail wagging, hallmarks of a traditional dog education, are prized in more senior positions.

Working Dog Center graduates are also highly advantaged at the end of their career, as their faces turn gray and their enthusiasm for long walks wains. Many of them retire early to take long naps in the sun or take acting roles in emotional Subaru commercials.