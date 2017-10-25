Story Book Entry: Cohorton Hears a Who

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

On the first day of classes, in Huntsman Hall



Away from the College, away from them all

He was on Market Watch… checking the stocks…

When Cohorton the snake heard something talk

He looked toward the sound - a very faint shout

One with the force of someone with clout

He looked and he looked. He could see nothing there

But a small speck of dust blowing through the air

There was a man on the speck, he was ever so small

He wore a pinstriped suit, and he was taking a call

“A tiny man,” Cohorton exclaimed, “what language do you speak?”

He hung up the phone, “oh all the lucrative ones, also Greek”

Cohorton began to network as best as he could

He spoke of clubs, internships, and even his business brotherhood

“Humpf,” humpfed a voice. T’was the diligent nurse shark

The remora attached to his skin too said “Humpf” with a bark

“Why would you waste your time talking up a head of a pin

When you can learn about important things as I have been”

“Believe me” said Horton “I tell you sincerely

Father told me what to do, and I hear him quiet clearly

I need to talk to any and all business folk

Whether it be here, on the green, or out for a smoke

I can out edge my peers, that much I know

I’ll be at Goldman, and they’ll be working at Allegro”

The nursing student laughed, “I think you’re a fool”

Then came out all the animals from the other schools

The engineering beaver chortled and said with a shout

“Zuckerberg knew how to code, that’s why he could drop out”

The college owl joined in with her books on philosophy

“Life’s not about brown nosing, it’s about comradery”

“You have got to believe me,” Cohorton exclaimed

“One day I’ll be on Wall Street and you’ll all be ashamed”

The three animals looked at each other and in a split sec

They lit up a fire, planning to throw in the speck

“No” Cohorton cried as they all gathered round

But then the three stopped when they heard a sound

“How dare you man handle me like this,” the business man said

“This young man is doing the right thing to get ahead”

And with these words, the tiny man took out his phone

“I can’t manage Goldman, but I think Morgan Stanley is just as well known”

Years later, in his Manhattan apartment Cohorton looked back with a smile

I’m now more affluent then they, at least by the looks of their LinkedIn profiles.