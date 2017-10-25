Quiz: Are All Your Friends Hanging Out Without You?

Satire

Published 3 hours ago

Photos by Man Pixel / CC0 (with edits)

We’ve all been there: you ask your friends to hang out and they all say they're busy, but their Bitmojis are all pretty close together on the Snapchat map. How can you tell if they’re all hanging out without you? Take this quiz to find out.

How frequently do you talk about your internship with Goldman this past summer?

a) Once every few days.

b) I don’t have to—I just wear my Goldman nameplate every day.

c) I didn’t get an internship at Goldman last summer.

d) Never.

What was the last Under The Button post your friend tagged you in?

a) A post from the series, Under the Button Presents: Bathroom Reviews

b) 9 Things Only People Who Own Succulents Will Understand

c) Incredible: Penn Econ Major Has Learned More About New York Prep School Politics than Econ

d) OP-ED: It's Time to Standardize the Weight of Doors on Campus

What was the most recent venmo transaction between two of your friends?

a) “Bloomers” for $8

b) “ *car emoji* " for $4.33

c) “Food” for $12

d) “ *blowing nose emoji* ” for $3

What was the last Under the Button post you tagged your friend in?

a) I don’t read Under the Button, to be honest.

b) The only comedy I read is The Statesman.

c) Girl Oversleeps Sorority Trip to Linvilla Orchards, Goes By Herself

d) Female Students' Email Chain Contains Record High Numbers of "Thank You"s and "Sorry"s

Results:

If you chose mostly A, your friends are definitely hanging out without you. Last week they went to the Bloomers show without you and had a super rad time. To improve your likability, you should probably start reading UTB more and talking about Goldman Sachs less.

If you chose mostly B, your friends are definitely hanging out without you. Last week they Ubered to a downtown together and drunkenly tagged you in a post about succulents, even though you don’t own any succulents. It’s not too late to get them back, but throw out that Goldman nameplate.

If you chose mostly C, your friends might be hanging out without you. You’re clearly not the brightest, since you didn’t even get an internship with Goldman last summer, so you might be reading the signs wrong. Keep your head up and maybe buy them all friendship Cartier Love bracelets, or something.

If you chose mostly D, your friends are not hanging out without you. Congrats! Unless we’re wrong, and they are hanging out without you, because you’re the worst. It’s hard to say for sure.