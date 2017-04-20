Lame Incoming Freshman Ready to Totally “Recreate Himself”

Satire

Published 12/31/69 6:00pm

Rich Swier / CC 2.0

For some, the first days of college can be a pretty rough transition into a new life. For incoming freshman Chris Richards, however, it’s an opportunity to completely change his personality to become the stud he always wanted to be.

“Ever since I was a kid, I was always seen as being some weird nerd,” said Richards. “All I did was study and stuff, so no one thought I was cool.”

Now that Richards is starting a new life away from home, he says he can completely recreate himself. “Now, everyone around me is also gonna be a weird nerd too!” said Richards. “So if I try hard enough, I can be comparatively cooler than everyone else!”

For the past 6 months, Richards has been aggressively studying topics like hookup culture, drinking, and what a “keg-stand” is. Reports indicate that this insane rebel is also considering rushing a frat, to be surrounded by cool kids just like him.

Before NSO starts, Richards is perfecting his ability to shotgun a beer, and is also practicing beer pong by himself in his basement. “It’s all in the wrist,” exclaims the soon-to-be partygoer. “I’m planning to shot 23 of the vodkas during a frat party. And then when I’m done that, I might even be intoxicated!”

Despite never having gone to a party in his life, Richards is excited to finally be the cool, extroverted alcoholic he always wanted to be.