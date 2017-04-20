Apply to Join Under The Button's Staff!

News

Photo by MJ Kang

It's that time of year again! The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and UTB is recruiting.

If you're someone who reads UTB often and has thought, "I could write this," you should apply! If you've read UTB and said "I could write something much funnier than this," you should definitely apply! If you never read UTB but the virus we gave your computer took you here, you should still apply. It's the only way to get rid of the virus, really.

Click this sentence to open the application, which also contains more information about joining our staff.

For good measure, here's the link again: https://goo.gl/forms/5CV4Cz03xMlvjeQV2. The application is due September 4th by 11:59 pm!

Email akst@underthebutton.com with questions.