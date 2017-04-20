Rising Junior Has Spent Entire Summer Taking Snapchats of Her Dog

Satire

Published 6 hours ago

Public Domain

Kaitlyn Hassell (C '19) is having the summer of her life. She spent two weeks traveling between Cancun and PV, is starting an internship working for her father at McKinsey and Co., and even won $8,000 after a brief stint on The Price Is Right.

But the only thing she's shared with her friends and acquaintances are constant photos of her dog on Snapchat.

"I just want everyone to see how cute Bentley is," Hassell explained. "Everyone at Penn has been to Cancun and is doing consulting. How many people have a dog, though?"

"Plus, Bentley does so many things. He yawns. He stretches. He even breathes. I have to document it all," she added.

We reached out to Bentley Hassell for comment, but he was too busy licking himself.