Celebs Tell Us: What's In My Bag? Feat. Amy Gutmann

Satire

Published 2 hours ago

Photo by Ananya Chandra (edited) / The Daily Pennsylvanian / The Daily Pennsylvanian

After years and years of wondering, President Amy Gutmann finally agreed to participate in US Weekly’s feature, Celebs Tell Us: What’s In My Bag? Though her response will not be published in the magazine, UTB got the inside information from a source within the publication. So at long last, here it is:

Amy Gutmann Tells Us: What's in My Bag?

A crumpled brochure from CAPS, "for getting dirt out from under my fingernails"

One of those accordion plastic photo holders filled with pics of Joe Biden

A journal of ideas for new Task Forces, "for whenever I'm feeling inspired"

A set of keys to my Philadelphia home, sealed in plastic.

Additionally, a slip of paper with my Philadelphia home address on it, "in case I forget."

Wads of cash

A sticky note that says, “Don't let the memes get to you.”

A Starbucks gift card. "Yeah, I have 15% equity in the company. Is it obvious?"

With all that information, Penn students can finally get a glimpse into the elusive president's life.