​Embarrassing: The Entire Graduating Class Showed up in the Same Outfit

Satire

Published 3 hours ago

m00by / CC 2.0 by-nd

Major Fashion Faux Pas Alert! Rumor has it that every one of the thousands of graduating seniors went to commencement wearing the exact same outfit. The crazy thing is, no one seems to know how this possibly could have happened.

"Honestly, I didn't think that anyone else would wear black," a recent grad told us, wanting to remain anonymous in order to protect his identity. "It's such a unique color that no one else wears ever."

"I'm so humiliated," he added. "This is almost as bad as when I didn't get matched with anyone for the Last Hurrah, just last week. Wait, don't put that in the article. This is still anonymous, right?"

We later spoke to another source who did not wish to be named. "This day was supposed to be all about me! Why is everyone dressed like this event is also for them?" she exclaimed. "And the worst part is, I spent a ridiculous amount of money on this outfit. I didn't think anyone else would pay so much for a cap and gown!"