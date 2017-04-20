Wow! Young Thug Enrolled in Wharton MBA Program

Satire

Photo by Patryk Mrozek / CC 2.0

Walking around Huntsman Hall, you’re likely to see a lot of influential people. Future bankers, consultants, hedge fund managers, and if you’re lucky - maybe even rappers!

Young Thug, one of the biggest names in the rap business, has reportedly been spotted roaming Huntsman sporting numerous gold chains and Gucci flip flops. After some further investigation, we found that Mr. Thug is actually enrolled in the prestigious Wharton MBA program, and is currently in his first year of studies.

Thug was sent to Wharton to complete his MBA by his current employer, Goldman Sachs, who wanted him to get his MBA so that he could be promoted to higher executive positions. Thug, however, says he’s just doing the whole investment banking thing as a part-time gig, and that he’s really doing the MBA so that he can become a competitor in the music industry.

“Hip hop’s a tough industry, man.” Thug said. “Half of these guys have PhD’s or master’s degrees. Apparently 21 Savage graduated from med school, and Drake is actually a practicing lawyer. It’s tough to compete with those types of credentials.”

Mr. Thug, through his brilliant intelligence and flawless work ethic, was also admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and MIT’s MBA programs. When asked why he chose Wharton, Thug responded “it’s all about the networking, man. I’m here to meet people and hopefully find some collabs for my next album.”

When we inquired about Thug’s application, Wharton’s admissions office responded saying that his essays used brilliant language and diction as a means of carefully articulating his ambitions. This comes as no surprise, given that this is the same lyrical mastermind who came up with “I got twenty chains on me, they gon’ chip just like some dip” and “she want my pickle, you know we make deals”.

Outside of academics, Thug is involved in two a cappella groups, and is also performing research on behavioral finance and corporate valuation with Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. Again, Thug wants to reiterate that this is all “just a backup if the whole rap thing doesn’t work out.”