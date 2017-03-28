About

Under The Button, Penn's humor and satire blog.

Penn, unbuttoned.

Features  Published 6 hours ago

Video: A Backpack Full of Chili


We chronicled the journey of a man and his backpack full of chili. Is it a protein-filled, on-the-go lunch for the busy Penn student? Or is it just a messy inconvenience? You decide.

All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.


Penn Blogs

College Blogs

Philly Blogs