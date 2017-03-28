Video: A Backpack Full of Chili
We chronicled the journey of a man and his backpack full of chili. Is it a protein-filled, on-the-go lunch for the busy Penn student? Or is it just a messy inconvenience? You decide.
Under The Button, Penn's humor and satire blog.
Penn, unbuttoned.
We chronicled the journey of a man and his backpack full of chili. Is it a protein-filled, on-the-go lunch for the busy Penn student? Or is it just a messy inconvenience? You decide.
All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.