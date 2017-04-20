The Round Down 04.25.17

Satire

Published 2 hours ago

Photo: Sam Sedor / The Daily Pennsylvanian

And just like that another Fling has Flung. Afraid that the rain washed away all the dirt from this weekend? Don't even worry about it, all that dirt just turned into mu(ZED)d. Here to help us all make sense of the fast paced movement of time and the ultimate end of the semester is the second Round Down: Fling Edition.

Some folks were bummed by the weather this weekend, but the rain didn't stop a certain SDT junior from umbreveling in the spirit of the self-proclaimed ho(e)liday. Rumor has it that this junior was spotted grabbing fried oreos in the Quad before heading to a friend's barbecue to say, "Hello!" to friends that she holds dear. She then headed back to her apartment where she proceeded to to call her mother to wish her a happy birthday. She's fifDTy (Ed note: please read as the number 50).

Things got a little bit nauti(cal) on the Battleship this Friday when a tall Owls sophomore was standing in front of a shorter Tabard girl as they tried to watch the sunset, and the girl had to ask him to step a bit to the side. He did and seized the opportunity to try and hit on her, but she clearly wasn't interested and he treated her with respect!

While some people's mouths were stuffed with hot, deliciouSDT fried oreos, others were filled with song. At the concert on Friday, a group of OAX freshman (who had listened to Tinashe since her The Stunners days) sang along to all of her songs as they danced in the shimmering rain. We're told things really heated up when they changed into warmer, dry clothes later that night!

Speaking of carefree peers, an Engineering Junior spent her Friday of Fling in Van Pelt trying to finish a final project due at midnight that night. Her friends tell us that she finished it on time, and was able to have a really fun Saturday with friends. They say that a home-made brunch was involved. Mimo-SO nice!