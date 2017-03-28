Penn Senior Cures Cancer, Posts on Facebook “So I did a thing…”

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

/ The Daily Pennsylvanian / The Daily Pennsylvanian

If you’ve been watching the news lately, you have probably heard that Penn Senior Amy Mateu (C’17) has developed a cure for cancer for her Senior Research Project here at Penn. In response to her accomplishment, Alexandra shared a few words via Facebook, letting people know that she had “done a thing” and inviting her 2,000 Facebook friends to “come throuuuuugh to her Nobel Prize ceremony,” which will be in Stockholm next winter. The entirely Penn community is immensely proud of the work that Mateu has done. Amy Gutmann has shared Lewis’s post with the caption: “So my little did a thing...”



