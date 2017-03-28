Is When2Meat Penn Labs' Greatest Work?

News

Published 6 hours ago

Screenshot of When2Meat in action

Penn Labs is a student-run tech organization perhaps best known for Penn Course Review, a widely used website that helps students pick the easiest possible classes at a university intended to challenge them. The group is also responsible for a number of other Penn-relevant applications and websites, including Penn Mobile App and Penn Book Bazaar. These other services are not particularly useful in the search for easy A's, so we have never used them.

Now, Penn Labs has unveiled its newest project. In fact, it may be the group's strongest work yet. When2Meat, found at when2meat.com, is a browser plugin that overhauls the appearance of the when2meet group planning website. As the name implies, there is a lot of meat involved; even the cursor changes. The functionality of when2meet remains the same, it just looks meatier.

Who knew that filling out when2meets could be so fun? Check out the website above, and follow the instructions there to beef up (ha ha) your group scheduling experience. For the record, When2Meat's website insists that the plugin can be used by vegetarians, vegans, and people under various other dietary restrictions, but we aren't sure that a page dominated by rotisserie chicken gifs and a sausage cursor is the best place for a vegan. Proceed at your own risk.