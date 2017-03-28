Months Later, Here’s How Students Are Coping With the Fire That Closed Harvest

Features

Published 27 minutes ago

Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Newsflash— Harvest experienced a fire in January, and has been closed ever since. According to the DP, the fire did "substantial damage" and the establishment is still undergoing repairs. Yeah, Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar closed because of a fire and somehow people aren't even talking about it anymore! We took to Locust walk to find out how the student body has been doing in the aftermath of the blaze.

Girl who I’m pretty sure lives on the 11th floor of Rodin: “I miss Harvest so much; every Wednesday evening I Uber to their Moorestown, New Jersey location. Sometimes I want to go twice in one week, so I go back on Friday morning!”

A dude wearing sweatpants, not that there's anything wrong with that: “Wait, Harvest caught on fire?”

Me: “Honestly, I only care about how Fresh Grocer is coping.”

Also me: “Like, what if the new ACME store isn’t open 24 hours a day? Is that still happening?”

This kid I harassed into giving me a quote: “Well, one time I was planning on eating there, and then I guess it was closed. So then I didn’t eat there. I just ate somewhere else, which was fine.”

Girl who was just on the phone talking about how she wants to go to Harvest at some point: “Harvest burned down? Are you sure?”

Kweder’s #1 fan: “I wouldn't know, I only go to Smokes.”

This girl still wearing a Canada Goose jacket despite the weather: “I have literally never heard about Harvest being closed before.”

Dude in a t-shirt that says "I'm so glad Harvest has never sustained 'substantial damage' from a fire": "No... this can't be happening!"