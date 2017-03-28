Features

Photo by ReflectedSerendipity / CC 2.0

The trees are greening, people are planning outfits for fling and you haven't breathed for days because of allergies. This can only mean one thing: It's Slackline Season, Baby!

For the three of you who didn't know, slacklines are the flat, colored web-things that sprout up across the Quad and High Rise fields every spring. They are attached at both ends to two anchors, and people balance on them to prove how alpha they are.

Previously contained to a small group of enthusiasts, slacklines have now spread across Penn, and indeed the world.

College freshman Charlie Cho said he has been waiting his whole life for this moment.

"Oh man, I can't believe I'm here. For 19 years I've dreamed about slacklining on a college campus with my best, best friends of eight months," he said. "It's all coming together now."

Cho, along with five of his friends, has been planting full-grown trees in the Quad in preparation for slackline season.

"You don't wanna come to the Quad only to realize there aren't any trees left," Wharton freshman Lionel Peskel said. "Like pffft, that's a real rookie mistake."

Peskel, Cho and friends have replanted 15 fully grown Oak trees in the upper Quad. Even though they all live in Fisher Bennet, they hope to bring in 10 more for the lower Quad "as a gesture of goodwill," Peskel said, and to plant a number of saplings across campus for use when they reach maturity.