Incoming Penn Freshman Excited To Peak

Satire

Published 10 minutes ago

Photos by TravelCoffeeBook, 3dman_eu / CC0 Public Domain

High school senior Anna Johnson can finally be herself. All throughout high school, Johnson was deliberately uncool to avoid peaking.

“I would see cool people in high school, and I would feel so bad because they were clearly peaking,” she said.

To avoid peaking, Anna was purposely socially awkward. She studied all the time, didn’t get invited to parties, and had a super weird social media presence (she shared way too many political posts and sent Candy Crush requests to all of her Facebook friends). Johnson joined two clubs, but only went to every other meeting so as not to gain a leadership position. She tutored little kids, but only kids from the wealthy private school nearby - so as not to be too good at community service. Anna even spurned the advances of the two middle school boys who hit on her because she didn’t want her best relationship to be in high school.

“I’m just really excited to be cool at Penn - not for the attention, but just because it was so difficult to repress my true self all throughout high school,” Anna said.

We certainly wish her the best and worst of luck.