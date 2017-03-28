​All Undergraduates Can Now Apply Early for the Wharton NBA Program, Thanks to a Large Donation of a Bunch of Basketballs

Satire

At a school where a Management 100 teams aren't always seen as herds of 12 guys dressed in identical suits, one man is responsible for changing Wharton's image from Wall Street to the basketball court. Thanks to Paul Baker (W '80), and his generous donation of one million basketballs, the University has been able to finalize the establishment of the Wharton School’s NBA program. This program will allow students from Wharton to apply and gain admission to his new Baker Advanced Layup Lin (B.A.L.L) program as undergraduates.

Baker’s unnecessarily large donation of basketballs comes from different middle and high schools around the greater Philadelphia area. It may have taken away from funding for many local schools’ sports teams, but on the bright side, the program expands the diversity of the NBA by funneling more Upper West Side, Canada Goose wearing finance majors into the sports industry.

In fact, Baker himself graduated from Penn as a finance major (we mean, concentration) in 1980 and went on to work for McKinsey and Co. He said that his experience consulting with an unsatisfying, overly demanding company is actually what inspired him to make the NBA program a reality for Wharton undergrads. “I think this really gives kids a chance to do something with their degree beyond Goldman Sachs,” he said. “Now they can tag on a career as a bench warmer for the miserable excuse of a basketball team-- the New York Knicks.”

Baker also said the program could provide a unique way for students in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology to combine their skills. “M&T is a spectacular program, but if you want me to be completely honest, it doesn’t help kids become basketball stars at all,” he said, "Now M&T students can finally be good at something practical." Likewise, the Huntsman program will be converted to one that focuses on prepping players who aren’t good enough for the NBA to play in places abroad such as the Euroleague and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

The NBA is proud of Wharton's program for introducing a higher quality of education among active athletes in the NBA. “Sometimes NBA players can be criticized for their uninformed comments, so it’s nice to have a more educated part of the NBA,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. He paused. “Like Jesus Christ, Kyrie Irving actually thinks the earth is flat.”

President Amy Gutmann also provided her support, stating proudly that not only will these graduates add greatly to Penn's legacy but will also give students a chance to truly follow their dreams. She even selflessly announced that half of the University’s funding will go towards further expansion of the program while the other half will still go to her own salary.