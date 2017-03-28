​After Doing Taxes, Student Declares "Guess I'm Officially an Adult Now!" for the 6th Time This Semester

Published 39 minutes ago

As soon as he completed his taxes for the first time, Justin Daniels (W '20) logged on to Facebook in order to share the fantastic news.

It reportedly took Daniels ages to come up with a unique and clever comment to describe this major life event-- but after minutes of contemplation, he decided on telling his family members and acquaintances, "Guess I'm officially an adult now!"

This historic achievement marks the 6th time that Daniels has officially "adulted" this semester, following (in no particular order):

"did my own laundry for the first time!"

"scored a sick internship at my dads company!"

"became two years away from being 21!"

"lost my virginity!"

"cooked scrambled eggs!"

We can't wait to see what Daniels' 7th milestone will be.