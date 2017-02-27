Wow! A Networking Session With Goldman Sachs Puppies

Satire

Published 48 minutes ago

Photo: Public Domain / Pixabay

In recent years, a trend that has swept through colleges across the nation is bringing puppies to campuses to reduce stress during midterms and finals. Usually the events raise money for a good cause, and they seem to reduce stress. On the surface at least. But the painful truth is that sometimes Puppy Paloozas end up adding on more stress than they take away.

Picture this: Tim (W '19) is playing with a tiny version of a golden retriever. He throws a bone in a too-small room in Houston that is filled with other sweaty and stressed peers. The bone reminds him of a prize. He remembers the words of his father on his 18th birthday, before he left for college: Eyes on the prize, Timbo. He thinks of the shining future in finance that he wants so desperately to have one day, but knows deep down that he cannot achieve by spending his afternoon with puppers.

Wow. That's hard.

The Wharton Undergraduate Accomplished Puppy Acquisition Working Group (WUAPAWG), in collaboration with Under the Button dot com, has the solution to Tim's, and to the world's, problems: A ground-breaking new pilot program that combines Pups with Professional advancement.

Puppy Meet and Greets are an event of colleges past. Puppy Networking is a our innovative answer. By combining cute puppies with intense, sort of meritocraticcompetition, WUAPAWG will work to help truly de-stress by cutting to the root of their anxieties: the eventual entrance into the job market.

By partnering with Goldman Sachs and other top finance companies, WUAPAWG brings in only puppies that know the smell of success. These pups are highly trained by the Goldman Sachs Animal Resources (GSAR) to sniff out failures (and in some cases, marijuana) from miles away. To apply to this program, send your CL and resume to tips@underthebutton.com as well as picture of your favorite and least favorite dog breed. There are correct answers.

If you are accepted to meet with our executive puppies, make sure to bring the following materials to the first session:

Multiple printed copies of your resume

Dog treats that are gentle on the digestive system

A Professional-style folio

Your softest hands for petting bellies and shaking paws

A legal pad

Now that's WUAPAWG!