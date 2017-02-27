WATCH: This Amy Gutmann Video Op-Ed Is Either Terrible or Groundbreaking

Features

Published 1 hour ago

Photo: Jeffrey Abelson / Vimeo (screenshot)

Some videos are so bizarre that they seem fake, but this one appears to be very real. Seven years ago, Amy Gutmann contributed to the most incredible avant-garde video op-ed of our time. The director of this masterpiece also directed several music videos, including one in which Arnold Schwartzenegger tries to murder Guns N' Roses.

Words cannot express how fundamentally unsettling the footage is, so take a look at it for yourself below. It's only two and a half minutes, please watch it all.

Engaging Students In Democracy from Jeffrey Abelson on Vimeo.

Here are some of our favorite moments, in chronological order:

(0:08) Amy Gutmann materializes in front of an image of the framers of the constitution, and then moves laterally across the screen. Her name is misspelled, a genius subversion of the conventions of the English language by the filmmaker.

(0:29) Slow zoom in on Gutmann's face as she discusses the decline of public education. The director utilizes an unbroken shot, moving from a medium shot to an extreme close, forcing the viewer to reckon with Gutmann's powerful presence and the truth of her words.

(0:41) Bizarre transitions within the same shot, a la Jean-Luc Godard, before the face of Amy Gutmann changes from color to black and white. The chiaroscuro of Gutmann in black and white proves powerful, encouraging deep reflection and introspection.

(0:55) Gutmann fades out of the frame and reveals the entirety of a "Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down" stock image, an insightful representation of the duality of man.

(2:11) The filmmaker juxtaposes Amy Gutmann and Bart Simpson, a clear commentary on the nature of masculinity and the death of the American Dream, the latter being emphasized by the introduction of a sepia American flag. Apart, these images are empty. Together, combined in montage (an homage, perhaps, to Eisenstein and Vertov), they elicit a natural and strong emotional response.

For similar films, check out more from the series or take a look at the director's IMDB page.