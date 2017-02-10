UTB Reviews: Raw CandleLIT Dinner

Features

ICYMI: Penn Environmental Group and Penn Vegan Society came together for the first time in our nation's history last night for a event you won't be forgetting anytime soon. What can only be described as a talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, and give birth to it type of event, the first ever "Raw CandleLIT Dinner" combined both uncooked vegan food and zero electricity!

Those who attended the event told us, once their eyes readjusted to light, that the event was "cool" and that they'd "eaten beforehand anyway" so the food wasn't an issue.

Although the dinner was BYO silverware and plates and candles, PEG and PVS did provide plenty of cashew cheese for all to enjoy. While no member UTB was in fact in attendance, we admired the fact that there was virtually no lighting. That way, you don't really have to look at your raw vegan meal while you're eating it, and no one will be able to tell that half of those in attendance are rabbits! Those in attendance were probably unable to engage in any meaningful conversations, due to the overwhelming noise produced by chewing raw celery and carrots. For once, we regret not attending this event.