Top Seven Oscars of All Time

Published 1 hour ago

Photo: Becky Molinoff / The Daily Pennsylvanian

When the UTB writers heard that the Oscars are going to be on TV tonight, we decided to make a list of our favorites. Take a look!

1. Oscar Martinez: This lovable Dunder Mifflin accountant has his fair share of quirks, but he's one of few characters you can rely on in the hit television series The Office.

2. Oscar the Grouch: For all his negativity, you can't help but have a soft spot in your heart for Oscar the Grouch. His living situation will make you feel better about your own!

3. Oscar Dos Santos: A soccer player, apparently. Good for him!

4. Oscar Mayer: Easily in the top 50 major American hot dog brands.

5. Oscar de la Renta: A fashion designer from the Dominican Republic, known for dressing Jackie Kennedy and working for Lanvin and Balmain. Did he invent Snappy Casual? We have no idea.

6. o Scar: Scar, from The Lion King, except with a letter "o" in front of his name.

7. Oscar Wilde: Look him up on Wikipedia, he's a big deal.