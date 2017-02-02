The Round Down 02.09.17

Satire

Published 47 minutes ago

Photo: Samantha Sedor / The Daily Pennsylvanian / The Daily Pennsylvanian

With our friends at 34th Street cutting the Round Up, you might be worried about where your dish is going to come from, but don't fret because we here at Under The Button Dot Com have all the left-overs you could ever want. Here's introducing The Round Down, everyone's new favorite feature that'll keep you in the loop about all the dirty laundry at Penn that nobody ever airs out. (No seriously, Tim, your mattress smells really bad. You need to change your sheets at least bi-monthly. Please do your laundry.)

It's been a wild week. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, an unnamed Ware freshman thought it would be nice to buy her mom a card. Things got a little out of hand when she had to figure out where to buy SDTamps, but she ultimately premailed, sent it with ample time, and thinks it will arrive perfectly on the 14th. With all those left-over stamps, who knows what she'll snail mail next?

With that signed, sealed, and delivered, it's time to move on to the tale of a fledgling Theos brother, who's not having such a sT(heos)ellar week. After pulling an all-nighter putting the finishing touches on a paper he's actually pretty proud of, he wasn't able to make to Lyn's to get his daily egg sandwich. After this egg-gregious start to the day, he pledged to never wait until the last minute to do an assignment again. This is a stressful time for a lot of folks!

In other news, at a Wharton Latino event, a new freshman showed up to check out the GBM. She was neither in Wharton nor Latina, but she networked anyway and got free pizza. Things really heated up for her when she left to try and finish a problem set in Starbucks Under Commons, and the only seats available were the uncomfortable bench things by the fireplace. That's karma!