About

Under The Button, Penn's humor and satire blog.

Penn, unbuttoned.

Features  Published 4 hours ago

Super Bowl Drinking Game

nrg_stadium

/ Public Domain


Watching sports is fun when you are drinking, and incredibly boring when you are not. This game should give you an excuse to crush Natty Lights on a Sunday night, so check it out.

  • Drink every time someone in the room asks you to explain a very rudimentary rule about football to them. Drink twice if that person is not international, and is just seeking attention.
  • Drink every time you wish you had just stayed home.
  • Drink every time a kid from Pennsylvania tells you how "American football is the inferior football."
  • Drink every time someone tells you how much work they have to do, even though they're spending their time drinking beer and watching grown men play sports.
  • Take one drink for every unrelated sports jersey in the room. College basketball jerseys do not make sense to wear to the super bowl. Just wear a t-shirt.
  • Drink any time you see a commercial for anything other than beer, snacks, cars, or insurance.
  • Drink any time you consider the ethical implications of allowing players to destroy their brains, paying them to do irreparable damage to themselves for our entertainment.
  • Drink any time someone tries to talk about the above point.
  • Drink every time someone declares "I just watch the Super Bowl for the commercials."
  • Drink every time you eat a wing or another snack, because the food will probably make you thirsty.
  • Drink some water each time you drink alcohol.
  • Drink every time Lady Gaga sings and you think to yourself, "why didn't the Shabbatones get this gig?"
  • Drink every time someone says "sports" like it's a hilarious word, like "I don't sports" or "sportsing".
  • Drink for the people trying to do CIS homework while watching the game.
  • Drink when the halftime performer does/says something political, and drink again when everyone looks at each other and says "wow!" right after.
  • Drink every time someone asks which team is which.

Comments powered by Disqus

Please note All comments are eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.


Penn Blogs

College Blogs

Philly Blogs