Super Bowl Drinking Game
/ Public Domain
Watching sports is fun when you are drinking, and incredibly boring when you are not. This game should give you an excuse to crush Natty Lights on a Sunday night, so check it out.
- Drink every time someone in the room asks you to explain a very rudimentary rule about football to them. Drink twice if that person is not international, and is just seeking attention.
- Drink every time you wish you had just stayed home.
- Drink every time a kid from Pennsylvania tells you how "American football is the inferior football."
- Drink every time someone tells you how much work they have to do, even though they're spending their time drinking beer and watching grown men play sports.
- Take one drink for every unrelated sports jersey in the room. College basketball jerseys do not make sense to wear to the super bowl. Just wear a t-shirt.
- Drink any time you see a commercial for anything other than beer, snacks, cars, or insurance.
- Drink any time you consider the ethical implications of allowing players to destroy their brains, paying them to do irreparable damage to themselves for our entertainment.
- Drink any time someone tries to talk about the above point.
- Drink every time someone declares "I just watch the Super Bowl for the commercials."
- Drink every time you eat a wing or another snack, because the food will probably make you thirsty.
- Drink some water each time you drink alcohol.
- Drink every time Lady Gaga sings and you think to yourself, "why didn't the Shabbatones get this gig?"
- Drink every time someone says "sports" like it's a hilarious word, like "I don't sports" or "sportsing".
- Drink for the people trying to do CIS homework while watching the game.
- Drink when the halftime performer does/says something political, and drink again when everyone looks at each other and says "wow!" right after.
- Drink every time someone asks which team is which.
Please note All comments are eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.