Seniors Registered for Feb Club Are Excited to Go to Dave and Busters for the 18th Time

Satire

Published 38 minutes ago

It's February, and with Valentine's Day, climate change, and midterms looming, there's at least a light at the end of the tunnel for the senior class: Feb Club. Every day seniors can attend "exclusive" events throughout "Philadelphia's most iconic cultural and social hot spots"-- like getting free bagels from the Schmear-It truck. But what everyone seems to be most excited about? Dave and Buster's.

We wanted to know why, so we decided to head to the arcade and talk to some of some seniors firsthand.

Upon arrival, we approached senior Emma Nguyen (N'17), who had been participating in an enthusiastic game of Ski Ball. We began by asking whether she had ever been to D&B before. "Definitely, my first date night was here! And so was my third, and sixth, eleventh, oh and also my seventh, I forgot, and my twelfth, nineteenth... yeah, you probably get the point."

When compared to other Feb Club events such as "Karaoke and Tacos," watching any Penn sports team, or Going to an On-Campus Bar, Dave and Buster's blows away the competition. Specifically, we found that seniors most emphatically praised the Chuck E. Cheese-like ambiance of the joint. "It's so rewarding to be able to spend my night catching up on the latest episodes WWE SmackDown," remarked Tyler Blackwell III (W'17), while pointing at the literally dozens of adjacent flatscreen TVs in the arcade.

Some students even had a philosophical outlook on their nights out. "Going to D&B really encourages introspection," said Candace Berman (C'17), "like, should I just play the fun games or should I play the boring ones so I can get mad tickets?" After a pause, she explained, "enough tickets and I could buy a whole jawbreaker, you know, for free."

When asked if Berman had any special memories at Dave and Buster's so far, she responded, "my fifth ever hookup at Penn was right in over there, stall 3," gesturing towards a public restroom. After some reflection, Berman seemed nostalgic. "Wow... I can't believe I'm graduating soon," she realized, tearing up.